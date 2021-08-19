Several killed amid firing by Taliban and stampede during rally in Afghan city - witness

KABUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Several people were killed on Thursday in the Afghan city of Asadabad when Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally, a witness said.

It was not clear if the casualties came from the firing or from a stampede it triggered, witness Mohammed Salim said from the eastern city, the capital of Kunar province.

A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Kabul bureau Editing by Robert Birsel

