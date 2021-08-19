Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Several killed amid firing by Taliban and stampede during rally in Afghan city - witness

1 minute read

KABUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Several people were killed on Thursday in the Afghan city of Asadabad when Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally, a witness said.

It was not clear if the casualties came from the firing or from a stampede it triggered, witness Mohammed Salim said from the eastern city, the capital of Kunar province.

A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Kabul bureau Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:58 AM UTC

Former Malaysia Deputy PM Ismail Sabri poised to clinch premiership

Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob moved closer on Thursday to forming the next government after securing a parliamentary majority from the same coalition that collapsed earlier this week.

Asia Pacific
Delta outbreak exposes New Zealand's low vaccination rates
Asia Pacific
Japan warns of 'serious' impact after S.Korean forced labour verdict
Asia Pacific
Stocks slide, dollar climbs as taper and virus fears combine
Asia Pacific
New draft law won't protect our sites, say Aboriginal groups

Aboriginal protesters on Thursday sharply criticised revisions to Western Australia's heritage laws, saying that, under the proposed changes, their traditional lands remained exposed to the risk of being destroyed by developers.