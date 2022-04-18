Shanghai market regulator summons 12 e-commerce platforms on topics including price gouging

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai's market regulator said on Monday it had summoned 12 e-commerce platforms including Meituan (3690.HK) and eleme.me over topics including price gouging during the epidemic.

Platforms were told to improve their management of delivery riders, and stop behaviours such as improper price increases by riders, the regulator said on its wechat account.

(The story corrects company RICs.)

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

