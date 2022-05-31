Shanghai reports 22 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 9 symptomatic cases for May 30

People walk at a main shopping area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 22 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 30, down from 61 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases rose to 9 from 6, the city government said on Tuesday.

No new cases was reported outside quarantined areas, down from one a day earlier.

Shanghai on Monday announced an end to its two-month long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing the vast majority of people in China's largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Winni Zhou, Wang Jing and Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill

