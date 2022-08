Sherman, Australia's Wong reaffirm commitment to maintaining peace across Taiwan Strait

U.S Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks during a news conference with Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022. Jean Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong discussed China's recent actions and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in a meeting on Monday, the U.S. State Department said.

Sherman was visiting Australia as part of a trip to Pacific nations. read more

Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu

