Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore to allow restaurant dining with two person limit

1 minute read

A man walks past chairs stacked up outside restaurants as dining-in is restricted to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Singapore will allow dining at restaurants to resume from Monday under loosened coronavirus restrictions, though will limit diners to groups of two, instead of up to five as previously planned, the health ministry said on Friday.

Similarly, gyms and fitness studios may resume indoor exercising in groups of up to two people, it said.

Barring new COVID-19 outbreaks, authorities will allow such activities to increase to group sizes of up to five from mid-July, the ministry said.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:47 AM UTCHK democracy supporters snap up Apple Daily copies amid anger at police crackdown

Hong Kong democracy supporters flocked to buy copies of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Friday, citing anger over a police raid of its newsroom as part of an inquiry into whether some articles threatened China's national security.

Asia PacificJapan Inc to fall far short of goal for more female managers: Reuters poll
Asia PacificAustralian watchdog sues Woolworths over staff underpayments
Asia PacificAustralia's corporate watchdog defends actions over Nuix IPO
Asia PacificTaiwan says 240,000 COVID-19 Moderna doses to arrive on Friday