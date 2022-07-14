1 minute read
Singapore allows Sri Lanka president entry on private visit, says no asylum request
SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's foreign ministry said on Thursday Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had been allowed to enter the city-state on a private visit.
It said he has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted asylum.
