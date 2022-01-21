Skip to main content
Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine boosters for age 12-17s

1 minute read

A medical worker prepares a syringe at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Singapore will extend its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from next month, its health ministry said on Friday.

Singapore is among the first few countries to recommend boosters for that age group, following Germany, the United States, Israel and Hungary.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

