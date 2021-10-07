Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore c.bank to release monetary policy statement on Oct.14

1 minute read

A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore June 28, 2017. Picture taken June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank is set to release its monetary policy statement on Oct.14, according to an update to its calendar on Thursday.

The city state will also release advanced estimates of third quarter gross domestic product data on the same day.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expected to keep its exchange-rate based policy settings unchanged, a Reuters poll showed. read more

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:50 AM UTC

Amid Facebook fracas, Australia moves to update defamation laws

Australia is moving with new urgency to redraft its defamation laws after a court ruling that publishers can be liable for public comments on online forums like Facebook sent shockwaves through the media industry and beyond.

Asia Pacific
Philippines Vice President Robredo to run for president in 2022
Asia Pacific
Myanmar central bank sees currency stabilising on new measures
Asia Pacific
Taiwan will ensure regional peace, president tells French senators
Asia Pacific
Australia resources minister floats A$250 bln coal lending facility