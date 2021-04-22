Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Singapore deploys rescue ship to assist search for missing Indonesian submarine

Singapore has deployed a submarine rescue vessel to help with search operations for an Indonesian submarine that has gone missing, the city-state's defence minister said in a post on social media on Thursday.

"The Republic of Singapore Navy's MV Swift Rescue – our submarine rescue vessel – was dispatched expeditiously yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, as fast as she could get ready, after our Navy Chief received a request for assistance from his Indonesian counterpart," Ng Eng Hen posted on Facebook.

"The site for search operations, near Bali, is more than 1,500 kilometres away and waters are deep, which is why MV Swift Rescue sailed off as soon as she could."

