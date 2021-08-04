Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore to double police cameras to more than 200,000 over next decade

1 minute read

A police surveillance camera is seen in Singapore November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Singapore aims to have more than 200,000 police cameras by at least 2030, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said on Tuesday, over double the current number of cameras deployed across the island state.

With a land area of little over 700 square kilometres (270 square miles), Singapore has strict laws and its surveillance tools include more than 90,000 police cameras already installed across the city.

"Surveillance cameras deployed by governments whether in Singapore or other countries, are sometimes criticised as being an invasion of privacy," Shanmugam, who is also the law minister, told parliament.

"These claims overlook a couple of basic points that most people want to live in an environment which is safe and secure," he said.

Singapore, a city-state of about 5.7 million people, is one of the safest countries in the world, according to a 2019 Gallup poll.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by James Pearson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:00 AM UTCSoutheast Asia's factory powerhouses hit by vaccination woes, Delta

Fresh outbreaks of the Delta coronavirus variant in Southeast Asia have crippled its factory sector, disrupting global supplies of goods such as rubber gloves, semiconductors and SUVs and threatening the $3 trillion region's recovery.

Asia PacificSingapore to double police cameras to more than 200,000 over next decade
Asia PacificASEAN appoints Brunei's Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar-sources
Asia PacificThai hospital tycoon who promised Pfizer vaccine says deal now unlikely
Asia PacificS.Korea COVID-19 count spikes amid vacations, spread of new variants