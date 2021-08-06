Asia Pacific
Singapore to ease COVID-19 curbs from next week
SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry said on Friday it will start easing COVID-19 restrictions, including allowing fully vaccinated people to dine in at restaurants in groups of five, from next Tuesday.
The easing comes as the government expects more than 70% of the population to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 9.
The government will also resume entry approvals for vaccinated work pass holders and their dependants with travel history to higher risk countries from Aug. 10.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.