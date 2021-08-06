Singapore to ease COVID-19 curbs from next week

The seating area at a food centre is cordoned off to restrict dining-in as part of the latest measures to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry said on Friday it will start easing COVID-19 restrictions, including allowing fully vaccinated people to dine in at restaurants in groups of five, from next Tuesday.

The easing comes as the government expects more than 70% of the population to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 9.

The government will also resume entry approvals for vaccinated work pass holders and their dependants with travel history to higher risk countries from Aug. 10.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore

