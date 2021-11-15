Singapore to ease entry curbs to arrivals from 5 more countries

People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Singapore will allow vaccinated arrivals from five more countries, including Indonesia and India, to access the country without quarantine via its travel lanes from Nov. 29, its transport minister said on Monday.

The programme is expected to be extended to visitors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from early next month, the minister told a briefing.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.