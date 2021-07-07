Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

Singapore to ease more coronavirus curbs from Monday

People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Singapore will further loosen coronavirus restrictions from next week, including allowing up to five people to dine at restaurants, its health ministry said on Wednesday.

Restrictions will further ease around the end of July when at least half of the population are expected to be fully inoculated. That will include more liberal social measures for those vaccinated, like gatherings of up to eight people, the ministry said.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

