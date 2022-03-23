Brief on U.S.-based Robinhood tagged to Singapore's Feb inflation withdrawn

A ship docks at Keppel terminal in Singapore November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

March 23 (Reuters) - The March 22 alerts and brief on U.S.-based Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) announcing a new cash card have been withdrawn as they were inadvertently tagged to unrelated alerts on Singapore's February inflation data issued on March 23.

For the correct brief on Robinhood, click .

For correctly coded alerts and story on Singapore's inflation, click

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

STORY_NUMBER: P8N2OE07Z

STORY_DATE: 22/03/2022

STORY_TIME: 1237 GMT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Uttaresh.V and Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.