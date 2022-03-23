1 minute read
Brief on U.S.-based Robinhood tagged to Singapore's Feb inflation withdrawn
March 23 (Reuters) - The March 22 alerts and brief on U.S.-based Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) announcing a new cash card have been withdrawn as they were inadvertently tagged to unrelated alerts on Singapore's February inflation data issued on March 23.
Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Uttaresh.V and Kanupriya Kapoor
