Singapore grants further 14-day stay for former Sri Lankan president -paper

More than eight months before an economic crisis and mass protests prompted him to flee Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented his national statement during the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore has granted another stay of 14 days to former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the city state's Straits Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

A short-term visit pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended by 14 days, the paper said.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

