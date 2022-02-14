Singapore grants interim approval for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday it has granted an interim authorisation for Novavax's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine.

The first batch of the Nuvaxovid vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore in the next few months, the HSA said.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

