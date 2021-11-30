Singapore to hold off further reopening to evaluate Omicron variant

A Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) bus plies the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia, as it reopens after nearly two years amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Singapore November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Singapore will hold off on further reopening measures while it evaluates the Omicron COVID-19 variant and will boost testing of travelers and frontline workers to reduce the risk of local transmission, authorities said on Tuesday.

"This is a prudent thing to do for now, when we are faced with a major uncertainty," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told a media briefing on Tuesday, adding the variant had not yet been detected locally.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

