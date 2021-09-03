Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Singapore to hold off on further reopening measures - minister

A man walks past chairs stacked up outside restaurants as dining-in is restricted to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Singapore will hold off on further steps to reopen the country while it monitors an increase in daily coronavirus cases, but sees no need to consider re-imposing heightened restrictions, a senior official said on Friday.

Singapore had sufficient vaccine coverage to protect its citizens and the country was becoming more resilient in living with the virus, Lawrence Wong, finance minister and co-chair of government coronavirus taskforce told a news conference.

Wong said a tightened posture would only be taken as a last resort to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Writing by Martin Petty

