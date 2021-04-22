People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's transport ministry said on Thursday it hoped a long-delayed air travel bubble with Hong Kong would start soon, but no date had been fixed yet.

A hotly-anticipated travel link between the two Asian financial hubs was delayed last year after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that Singapore and Hong Kong had called off an announcement planned for Thursday on the bubble.

