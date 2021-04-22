Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's transport ministry said on Thursday it hoped a long-delayed air travel bubble with Hong Kong would start soon, but no date had been fixed yet.

A hotly-anticipated travel link between the two Asian financial hubs was delayed last year after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that Singapore and Hong Kong had called off an announcement planned for Thursday on the bubble.

