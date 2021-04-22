Asia PacificSingapore hoping to announce Hong Kong travel bubble "very soon"
1 minute read
Singapore's transport ministry said on Thursday it hoped a long-delayed air travel bubble with Hong Kong would start soon, but no date had been fixed yet.
A hotly-anticipated travel link between the two Asian financial hubs was delayed last year after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that Singapore and Hong Kong had called off an announcement planned for Thursday on the bubble.
