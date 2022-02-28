Singapore to impose 'appropriate sanctions and restrictions' on Russia

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan speaks during a signing ceremony with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in front of the news media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Singapore intends to impose "appropriate sanctions and restrictions" on Russia, the city-state's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Monday, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

"Singapore intends to act in concert with many other like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions against Russia," it quoted Balakrishnan as saying. He said Singapore, a major financial and shipping hub, would impose export controls on items that could be used as weapons to harm or subjugate people in Ukraine, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.