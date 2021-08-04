Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Singapore bank DBS Q2 profit jumps 37%, beats market estimates

A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group Holdings (DBSM.SI) reported a better-than-expected 37% rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday as Southeast Asia's largest lender benefited from broad-based loan growth and lower credit costs in its home market.

The results rounded up a strong reporting season for local banks including OCBC (OCBC.SI) and United Overseas Bank (UOBH.SI) but their sequential performance slowed, underscoring challenges to maintain growth. read more

"Business momentum and asset quality have both been better than expected as the economic recovery from the pandemic takes hold," DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement. "While risks remain, our pipeline remains healthy and we expect business momentum to be sustained in the coming quarters."

DBS reported profit for April-June increased to S$1.7 billion from S$1.25 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of S$1.42 billion from five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sonali Paul and Sonya Hepinstall

