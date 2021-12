A security officer passes seats demarcated for social distancing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Singapore will allow up to 50% of workers currently working from home to return to their offices from Jan. 1, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

Singapore reported 339 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the fewest since early September.

