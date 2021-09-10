Skip to main content

Singapore maintains current COVID-19 rules, monitors for severe cases

Youth fish at a largely empty Merlion Park in Singapore August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Singapore sees no need to tighten COVID-19 curbs for now despite a spike in infections over recent weeks, a top official said on Friday, but will not press ahead with more reopening moves as it monitors for severe cases.

The country will take a pause and monitor the situation in hospitals and intensive care units over the next 2-4 weeks, said Lawrence Wong, finance minister and co-head of the coronavirus taskforce. If manageable, the country will return to its reopening plans, he added.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

