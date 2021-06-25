Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore May manufacturing jumps 30% y/y, biggest gain in 10 years

1 minute read

A general view of factories at an industrial park in Singapore September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial output beat forecasts to rise 30.0% year-on-year in May, its fastest pace in about 10 years, buoyed by a low base effect due to the city-state's coronavirus lockdown measures last year, official data showed on Friday.

Economists had expected a 23.6% increase, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. The rise was the biggest since November, 2010.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 7.2% in May, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. Economists had expected a 0.9% decline.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:32 AM UTCChina's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out

China's sweeping ban on cryptocurrency mining has paralysed an industry that accounts for over half of global bitcoin production, as miners dump machines in despair or seek refuge in places such as Texas or Kazakhstan.

Asia PacificJapan insurers struggle to pinpoint climate change cost estimates
Asia PacificSenators call on Biden to impose sanctions over Hong Kong paper closure
Asia PacificJapan to give 6 mln doses of vaccines to Taiwan, 5 SE Asia nations
Asia PacificNew Zealand plans stronger hate speech laws in response to Christchurch attack