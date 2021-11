Cyclists pass the city skyline during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Singapore could see as many as 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually, Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state said in parliament on Monday.

The minister did not specify how many years that estimate might apply for.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.