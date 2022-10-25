Singapore plans to reduce peak emissions to 60 mln tonnes CO2 in 2030

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong delivers the Singapore Energy Lecture during the 15th Singapore International Energy Week, in Singapore October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Isabel Kua















SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore plans to reduce its peak carbon emissions target for 2030 to 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide as the city state strives to achieve net zero by 2050, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday.

The country had previously aimed for a reduction to 65 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2030.

"This 5 million tonne improvement is significant as it is equivalent to reducing our current transport emissions by two thirds," Wong said at the Singapore International Energy Week conference.

Reporting by Emily Chow and Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill











