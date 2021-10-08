Skip to main content

Singapore PM to address the nation on path to COVID-19 new normal

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (not pictured) hold a joint news conference in Singapore, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he will address the country on Saturday noon regarding the local COVID-19 situation and the path to a new normal.

"Tomorrow at 12 noon, I will be addressing Singaporeans on the COVID-19 situation and the path to a new normal," Lee said in his Facebook post on Friday evening.

The Southeast Asia city-state with about 5.7 million population has been reporting records of more than 3,000 daily COVID-19 infections over the past few days, though almost all of them are asymptomatic or mild.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; editing by Philippa Fletcher

