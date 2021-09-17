Singapore PM gets COVID-19 booster shot, urges others to follow

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (not pictured) hold a joint news conference in Singapore, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Files

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday he had received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and urged other elderly people to come forward to get a shot amid a new wave of infections across the city-state.

"Cases are increasing rapidly. A booster jab will strengthen your protection against COVID-19," Lee, 69, said in a post on his Facebook page. The Southeast Asia country has started giving boosters to the elderly and immunocompromised groups this week.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

