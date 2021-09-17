Asia Pacific
Singapore PM gets COVID-19 booster shot, urges others to follow
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday he had received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and urged other elderly people to come forward to get a shot amid a new wave of infections across the city-state.
"Cases are increasing rapidly. A booster jab will strengthen your protection against COVID-19," Lee, 69, said in a post on his Facebook page. The Southeast Asia country has started giving boosters to the elderly and immunocompromised groups this week.
