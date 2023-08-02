Singapore PM Lee: minister under graft probe barred from duty until further notice

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's transport minister, who is under investigation by the country's anti-graft agency, has been barred from duty until further notice, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his first remarks on the matter in parliament on Wednesday.

Lee was addressing a recent spate of scandals that has rocked the city-state, which is otherwise known for its corruption-free and stable politics.

Transport minister S. Iswaran has been given a reduced pay of S$8,500 per month, Lee said. He declined to give further details as the investigation was ongoing.

"When the investigation is completed, CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau) will submit its findings to the Attorney-General's Chambers, which will decide what to do with them," said Lee.

He said such incidents involving ministers are rare, and that the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has "zero tolerance" for corruption.

Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

