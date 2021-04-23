Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificSingapore PM names new finance minister in cabinet shakeup

Reuters
2 minutes read

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong named Lawrence Wong, who has been tipped as a contender to be future premier, as the new finance minister on Friday in a broad cabinet reshuffle.

Wong, the current education minister, is among a crop of younger political figures who have been touted by analysts as potential successors to Lee.

Wong replaces Heng Swee Keat, whose move to step aside as the country's leader-in-waiting, has reopened a debate over who will be prime minister when Lee, 69, retires. read more

Lee, who had signalled he would delay his plan to retire by 70 to see Singapore through the COVID-19 pandemic, will stay on until a successor is chosen.

Chan Chun Sing, another contender for the top job, was given the education portfolio. Current health minister, Gan Kim Yong, will take on Chan's trade and industry portfolio.

Ong Ye Kung was appointed health minister, and will relinquish his role as minister for transport.

The changes will be effective May 15, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:55 AM UTCIndonesia to restrict foreign travellers coming from India over coronavirus

Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days to prevent the spread of different coronavirus strains, its chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Friday.

Asia PacificAhead of regional summit on Myanmar, Amnesty urges probe of junta chief
Asia PacificChina, North Korea poised to resume freight rail links as trade revives
Asia PacificS.Korea widens public access to virus self-test kits amid surge
Asia PacificSingapore PM names new finance minister in cabinet shakeup

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong named Lawrence Wong, who has been tipped as a contender to be future premier, as the new finance minister on Friday in a broad cabinet reshuffle.