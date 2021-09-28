Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore population sees biggest percentage drop since 1950

1 minute read

People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore's population size this year saw its sharpest percentage drop since 1950, a report said on Tuesday, as coronavirus-induced travel restriction kept foreigners away from the Asian financial hub.

It was the second consecutive year the city-state saw its population shrink and only the third time it had negative growth since 1950, according to an official annual population report.

The total population, which includes foreigners who live, work and study in Singapore but are not permanent residents, dropped by 4.1% to 5.45 million people.

That was largely as a result of a 10.7% decrease in its non-resident population.

Similar to other developed nations, Singapore has been experiencing a dwindling birth rate and ageing population.

The government has offered one-off payment to encourage Singaporeans to have children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:21 AM UTC

Japan to lift emergency COVID-19 curbs, but gradually

Japan will lift a coronavirus state of emergency in all regions on Thursday for the first time in nearly six months, as the number of new cases and deaths falls and the strain on the medical system eases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

Asia Pacific
Sydney's unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends
Asia Pacific
World Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific
Asia Pacific
Factbox: Japan's ruling party votes for new leader. What's next for new PM
Asia Pacific
Singapore population sees biggest percentage drop since 1950