SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's private home prices jumped 5% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the most in over a decade, preliminary official data showed on Monday.

For the whole of 2021, prices increased by 10.6%, compared to a 2.2% increase in 2020.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue

