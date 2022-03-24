Singapore to relax more COVID curbs including for overseas arrivals

People wearing face masks pass a sign put up to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Marina Bay in Singapore, September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Singapore is easing more COVID-19 curbs including lifting most restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors arriving in the country and dropping requirements to wear masks outdoors, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech on Thursday.

Singapore was one of the first countries to shift to a strategy of living with COVID-19, but had to slow some of its easing plans due to subsequent outbreaks.

The Southeast Asian country's Omicron wave has started to subside. At its peak, Singapore reported a record of nearly 26,000 cases in February, but the daily number of infections fell to about 9,000 on Wednesday.

Most cases have mild or no symptoms, with about 92% of its 5.5 million population having been fully vaccinated. Another 71% have received a booster jab.

Reporting by Chen Lin and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

