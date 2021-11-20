Singapore relaxes tight COVID-19 social curbs from Monday

A man dines alone in a food centre, amidst dining regulations imposed by the government which only allow up to two people to dine together, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Singapore November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Singapore's government is easing some of tight social curbs, imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, after infections stabilised in the city-state over the past month.

From Monday, limits on social interactions and dining out will be expanded to five people from the current rule of up to two vaccinated people, government ministers told a news conference on Saturday.

They said the overall infection numbers and hospital situation have largely stabilised and improved.

"We are now transiting towards living with COVID-19," Gan Kim Yong, minister for trade and industry, told reporters. "I know many or some prefer to open up more quickly but we must do so in a very careful and step-by-step manner."

"This means that we will ease some measures, observe, monitor and ensure the situation continues to be under control and stabilised before easing further," he said.

Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases have fallen below 3,000 on average. About 85% of the island nation's 5.45 million people have been vaccinated.

The number of infections fell to 1,734 cases on Friday from a record daily count of 5,324 in late October.

Business events in Singapore are already bouncing back.

Singapore hosted top executives of big global companies this week at a host of conferences, marking its gradual return to normalcy and underscoring the contrast with long-time rival Hong Kong, which is sticking with some of the toughest quarantine rules in the world.

Despite all this, compared to Europe, Britain and the United States, Singapore still has tight COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing in public.

"The week-on-week ratio of community cases has remained stable at around 0.8 to 1.0 this past week," the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

