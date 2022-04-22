1 minute read
Singapore to remove most COVID restrictions next week
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Singapore will remove most remaining COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, in response to a decline in new daily infections, its health ministry said on Friday.
The measures include removing limits on group sizes, allowing the full return of employees to workplaces and scrapping a requirement for vaccinated travellers to take a COVID test before departing for Singapore.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.