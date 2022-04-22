Singapore to remove most COVID restrictions next week

People wearing face masks pass the Marina Bay Sands hotel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Singapore will remove most remaining COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, in response to a decline in new daily infections, its health ministry said on Friday.

The measures include removing limits on group sizes, allowing the full return of employees to workplaces and scrapping a requirement for vaccinated travellers to take a COVID test before departing for Singapore.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

