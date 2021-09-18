Singapore reports 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

A view of the city skyline in Singapore December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 1,009 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

