Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore reports 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

1 minute read

Office workers spend their lunch breaks at the central business district amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · September 18, 2021 · 8:51 PM UTC

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday.

Asia Pacific
Analysis: French break-up a blow to Biden's China-focused alliance rebuilding
Asia Pacific
U.S. says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians, including children, in 'tragic mistake'
Asia Pacific
Some Afghan girls return to school, others face anxious wait
Asia Pacific
Australia defends scrapping of French submarine deal, Macron and Biden to talk