Singapore reports 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

Office workers spend their lunch breaks at the central business district amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.