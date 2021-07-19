Asia Pacific
Singapore reports 11-month high of 163 local COVID-19 cases
1 minute read
SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported on Monday 163 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally in 11 months, driven by growing clusters of infections linked to a fishery port and karaoke bars.
The numbers are a rise from Sunday's 88 local cases.
Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.