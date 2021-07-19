Singapore reports 11-month high of 163 local COVID-19 cases

A woman wears a face mask at a shop in Little India district, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported on Monday 163 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally in 11 months, driven by growing clusters of infections linked to a fishery port and karaoke bars.

The numbers are a rise from Sunday's 88 local cases.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

