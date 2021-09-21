Skip to main content

Singapore reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

Office workers spend their lunch breaks at the central business district during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

