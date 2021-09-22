Skip to main content

Singapore reports 1,457 COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

A man wearing a face mask sits outside a mall during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore, September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

