Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore reports 2,236 COVID-19 cases, its highest ever single-day rise

1 minute read
1/2

A woman walks across a tape demarcating social distancing in a mall during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 2,236 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

From this week, Singapore tightened some COVID-19 curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default. read more

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:53 AM UTC

The Taliban vowed no revenge. One Afghan family tells a different story

When the Taliban won back control of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar last month, they set out to settle a score with an old foe.

Asia Pacific
UK plans deeper defence ties with Japan in Pacific focus
Asia Pacific
Japan to lift emergency COVID-19 curbs, but gradually
Asia Pacific
Thai volunteer takes to skies to drop supplies to flood victims
Asia Pacific
BTS to hold first live concert since COVID-19 pandemic in L.A. in Nov