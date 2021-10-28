Singapore reports 3,432 new COVID-19 cases

Cyclists pass the city skyline during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 3,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after recording a highest single-day rise in cases the previous day, while it recorded 15 new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. The city-state extended its social curbs last week to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system. read more

Singapore's health ministry said that it is looking into an "unusual surge" of 5,324 new infections of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, its highest such figure since the beginning of the pandemic. read more

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

