Singapore reports 568 new local COVID-19 cases, new one-year high

An ambulance arrives at Sengkang General Hospital in Singapore May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 568 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since August 2020.

Singapore's COVID-19 cases have been hitting one-year highs over recent days as it entered a phased reopening after more than 80% of its population was fully-vaccinated.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair

