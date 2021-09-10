Asia Pacific
Singapore reports 568 new local COVID-19 cases, new one-year high
1 minute read
SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 568 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since August 2020.
Singapore's COVID-19 cases have been hitting one-year highs over recent days as it entered a phased reopening after more than 80% of its population was fully-vaccinated.
Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair
