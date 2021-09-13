Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore reports 607 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

A man receives his vaccination at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 607 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest since August last year.

The country's COVID-19 cases have hit a one-year high in the recent days as it entered a phased reopening after more than 80% of its population was fully vaccinated.

(This story has been corrected to remove incorrect reference to locally transmitted cases in headline, paragraph 1)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:24 AM UTC

Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to appear at a court hearing on Monday for health reasons, a member of her legal team said, describing her condition as dizziness caused by motion sickness.

Asia Pacific
Malaysia's government signs cooperation pact with opposition in boost for PM
Asia Pacific
Indonesia eases COVID-19 restrictions in Bali, borders to be tightened
Asia Pacific
Seriously ill COVID-19 patients double in vaccine pace-setter Singapore
Asia Pacific
New Zealand PM Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to Sept 21