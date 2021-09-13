Asia Pacific
Singapore reports 607 new COVID-19 cases
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 607 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest since August last year.
The country's COVID-19 cases have hit a one-year high in the recent days as it entered a phased reopening after more than 80% of its population was fully vaccinated.
(This story has been corrected to remove incorrect reference to locally transmitted cases in headline, paragraph 1)
