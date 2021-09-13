Singapore reports 607 new COVID-19 cases

A man receives his vaccination at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 607 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest since August last year.

The country's COVID-19 cases have hit a one-year high in the recent days as it entered a phased reopening after more than 80% of its population was fully vaccinated.

(This story has been corrected to remove incorrect reference to locally transmitted cases in headline, paragraph 1)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

