Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore reports 88 new local COVID-19 cases, highest in 11 months

2 minute read

Office workers wearing masks cross a street during lunch hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dawn Chua

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 88 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily toll since August last year, driven by growing clusters of infections linked to karaoke bars and a fishery port.

The outbreak at karaoke or KTV lounges and bars had led the city-state to tighten some restrictions on social gatherings just a week after easing them. read more

Of Sunday's cases, 23 belong to the KTV cluster and 37 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, the health ministry said in its preliminary report.

As a precaution, authorities on Sunday shut fresh fish and seafood stalls in markets across the city-state as it tested stallholders for COVID-19.

It said COVID-19 clusters had been uncovered involving fishmongers who visited the Jurong Fishery Port to collect their stock to sell at the markets.

Singapore is also racing to find people linked to the clusters at the KTV lounges, but there are concerns some patrons could be reluctant to come forward. read more

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Chen Lin and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:57 AM UTCThai police clash with protesters near Government House

Thai police used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets on Sunday as they tried to stop protesters from marching on the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha calling for him to resign.

Asia PacificAustralia, under lockdown, reports slight dip in COVID-19 cases
Asia PacificAustralia investigates Britain's Katie Hopkins over quarantine video
Asia PacificThailand expands lockdown areas as COVID-19 cases surge
Asia PacificCOVID response runs underground in junta-ruled Myanmar