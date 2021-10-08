Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore reports highest-ever single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

A man receives his vaccination at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 3,590 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded six new deaths.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also tightened curbs from last week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default. read more

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

