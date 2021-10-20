Skip to main content

Singapore reports highest single-day deaths from COVID-19

A woman wearing a face mask walks past shops, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry recorded 18 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it reported 3,862 cases of the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. The city-state extended its social curbs on Wednesday to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system. read more

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru

