Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

People dine at Boat Quay during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 2,268 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country also reported eight new deaths due to the coronavirus.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against the virus.

From this week, Singapore tightened some curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default. read more

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:00 AM UTC

Taliban says U.S. drones must stop entering Afghanistan

The Taliban on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.

Asia Pacific
N.Korea joins race for new hypersonic missile with latest test
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's government broadcaster ordered to support national security mission
Asia Pacific
Gender equality in Japan? Ruling party race shows female PM is still a way off
Asia Pacific
Australian Chinese language newspapers print censored news - report