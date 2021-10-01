Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

People queue up outside a quick test centre to take their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen rapid tests, in Singapore September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 2,909 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded eight new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also tightened curbs from this week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default. read more

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

