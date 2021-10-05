Skip to main content

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

A woman wearing a face mask walks past shops, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 3,486 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded nine new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also tightened curbs from last week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default. read more

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

